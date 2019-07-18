GRADY Anthony Joseph

(Tony) Please pray for the repose of the soul of Anthony Joseph Grady (Tony). Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, with his family around him on 11th July 2019, aged 81 years. The beloved son of the late Harold and Winifred Grady,

brother-in-law to the late Ted, a loving brother of Pauline and Jim, also a much loved uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends. The funeral service and requiem mass will take place on Friday 26th July at

St Joseph's RC Church at 1pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium. After the service all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.

Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be

kindly received in aid of

The Prince of Wales Hospice.

All enquiries to

McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL- 01977 555733 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019