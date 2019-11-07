|
Dean Anthony (Tony)
Please pray for the repose of the
soul of Tony, who passed away
suddenly in Pinderfields Hospital,
on Tuesday 29th October 2019.
Beloved husband of Sally. Much loved father of James, Paul and Andrew. Devoted grandad of Oliver, Charlie, William and Henry. Sadly missed brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to the many.
Tony will be received into
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church today, Thursday 7th November 2019 at 7:30pm. Requiem mass on
Friday 8th November 2019 at
12 noon, prior to interment in
Moor Lane Burial Ground.
Flowers welcome at the graveside on the day of the funeral or donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the work of
St. Joseph's Church. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Pontefract Rugby Club.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019