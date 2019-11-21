Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Knottingley
22 Weeland Road
Knottingley, West Yorkshire WF11 8AH
01977 672 618
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:15
St Andrews Church
Ferrybridge
Anne Carrington Notice
Carrington (Nee Gill)
Anne Passed away peacefully at
the Manse Nursing Home on
November 5th 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Thomas Sidney, much loved mother of
Peter and Nigel, dear mother-in-law
to Pam, loving grandma to Christopher and Daniel.
The service will take place at
10.15 am on Monday 25th November 2019 at St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge, followed by committal at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Donations in Anne's memory
will go to MIND and Guide Dogs.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
