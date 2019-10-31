Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00
St Marys Church
South Elmsall
View Map
Ann Wright

Ann Wright Notice
Wright Ann
(née Bailey) On Thursday 24th October, aged 80 years.

Beloved wife of Sidney,
precious mum of John and Steven, loving mum-in-law and sister,
adored Grandma and
Great-Grandma.

Funeral will take place at
St Marys Church, South Elmsall on Tuesday 12th November at 12.00pm and afterwards at
The Upton Arms, Upton.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimers Society.
Donation box on leaving Church and at Upton Arms.

Your heart is pure,
Your soul is free,
Fly where Angels wait for thee,
Fly away, the time is right,
Go precious one and find the light.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019
