|
|
|
RICHARDSON Ann
(nee Pickin) Passed away at home on Monday 5th August 2019, aged 64. Beloved Wife of Brian. Dearly loved Mother of Julie and Neil. Cherished Granny of Maeve, Cian and Lily.
Endeared Sister of Peter.
Funeral to be held at
Trinity Methodist Church in
South Elmsall, Wednesday
28th August 2019 at 12 noon, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium
at 1.00pm.
The family would then like to welcome the congregation to the wake at 1.30pm at the United Services (Soldiers).
Family flowers only. Donation box will be available for funds raised for The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019