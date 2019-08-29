|
BROUGHTON Ann Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on the
19th August.
Much loved and will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on the 9th September at United Reform Church at 1.00pm,
followed by committal at Knottingley Cemetery.
Donations in Ann's memory will go to The United Reform Church.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley
on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019