Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
15:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Andrew Bennett Notice
Bennett Andrew Sadly passed away suddenly at home on the 1st August 2019
aged 55 years.
Beloved son of the late Peter and Sheila. Deeply loved Dad to Matthew, Brother to Helen and Jackie, Brother-in-Law to Stephan
and Nigel and a devoted Uncle to James, Lizzie, Edward, Jack,
William and Georgina.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare on 01977 615693.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019
