ROBINSON ALLAN Of Cutsyke.
Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, after a long illness on the 20th August 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the late Marlene, a much loved dad of Andrew, Simon & Michael, a dear father in law of Brenda, a loved brother of Peter & David,
also a dear brother in law & uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 6th September with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019