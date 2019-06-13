|
TAYLOR Alice Janet, Jacqueline and family
would like to express their sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends &
neighbours for the sympathy
received following the sad
loss of Alice. A special thanks to
Rev Tracy Ibbotson for her support
and lovely service, to Wendy at
Lilybobs Florist for the beautiful
floral tributes and The Magnet for
their hospitality. Also thanks to
Chris & staff at McTigue Funeral
Directors for the caring and
dignified funeral arrangements.
Donations in lieu of flowers
totalled £300 for The Prince
of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
