Taylor Alice

(nee Astbury)

Formerly King Of Fryston Village.

Passed away peacefully in hospital, with her loving family by her side,

on the 17th May 2019 aged 92 years.

The beloved wife of the late Arthur King and the late Sam Taylor,

a much loved mum of

Jacqueline & Janet,

a loving gran to Lee, Sarah, Rebecca and Gareth, great gran to Russell, Stuart, Jake, Samuel, Ellis, Will & Henry, also dear mother in law of Gary and the late Jack.

Alice will be sadly missed

by all of her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday 3rd June, with service

in Holy Cross Church,

Airedale at 1-15pm

followed by a committal at

Pontefract Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince Of Wales Hospice.

The family invite all after the service for refreshments to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.

Tel 01977-555733 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019