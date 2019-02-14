Home

BRAIME Alfred Edward (Ted) Betty and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages, cards of condolence and generous donations totalling £150.00 for Dementia UK and local Parish Dementia Project, received during their sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to Reverend Mark Watkins for his home visit and lovely service, to Jackie's Florist for the beautiful spray and wreath and to Charles E. Ashton & Son for very professional and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
