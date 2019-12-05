|
HAWES ALBERT Of Ackworth, passed away in hospital on November 19th 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Lilian and dearly loved dad of Chris. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday December 11th at 1.40pm. Will friends please accept this intimation, family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son Funeral Directors Tel 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019