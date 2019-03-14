|
|
|
SUNDERLAND Alan Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home in Methley on February 24th 2019, aged 83 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife June. Dearly loved dad of Julie and Andrew, very dear father-in-law of Kevin and Gill and a loving grandad and great-grandad, also will be sadly missed by his close friend Janet. Service and interment to take place at St. Oswald's Church on Friday, March 22nd at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and R.N.L.I, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More