SCHofield Agnes Mary Agnes sadly passed
away on the
23rd September 2019
at the age of 100 years.
A resident at the Oakland Care Home in Methley, Agnes passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield.
The service to celebrate Agnes's life will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 10.20am.
A donation box will be placed outside chapel in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Love and Stevens Funeral Directors Tel 0113 345 3380.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019