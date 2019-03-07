|
|
|
Connell Agnes (Nee Appleton) Formerly Harris Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 25th February 2019, with her loving family by her side, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred Harris and the late Eric Connell. Much loved mother to Jacqueline, Brian and the late Hilary and sadly missed mother in law. Devoted grandma,
great gran and great great gran.
Funeral service shall take place on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at
St. Michael's Church, Smawthorne at 11.30am prior to committal Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK. All are welcome to join the family at the Magnet Hotel, Castleford for refreshment afterwards.
For enquiries please call T F Morritt 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
