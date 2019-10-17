Home

CLARKSON ADRIAN PAUL Of Castleford, sadly passed away on October 1st 2019. Dearly loved son of William and Susan and a loving father, brother and uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, October 28th at 12.20pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone to join them afterwards at Cutsyke Club. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019
