FLETCHER William Matthew Peacefully in hospital
on 6th October 2019,
after a short illness,
aged 84 years.
Founding staff member
of Woldgate School.
Beloved husband of Philippa, father to Mark and Matthew, father in law to Elaine and
grandad to Jack and Joseph.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Pocklington Methodist Church on Monday 4th November
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue,
plate provided at the service.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 16, 2019