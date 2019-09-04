|
|
|
SIDDALL Violet Suddenly but peacefully
at home on 29th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mum of
Michael, Darren and Vivienne,
mother in law of Gaynor, Ulrika and Phill, nan of Daniel, Charlene and Jordan, grandma of Suzie, Jack and Ben, great grandma to Leighton, Evie and Heidi.
Funeral service at The
East Riding Crematorium, Octon
on Friday 20th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Leonard's Hospice.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 4, 2019