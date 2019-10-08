|
|
|
BEST Thomas Peter
(Peter) Of Millington.
Cattle Judge & Showman.
Passed away peacefully on
1st October 2019 aged 85 years.
A dearly loved husband, dad, granddad, great granddad
& brother.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Friday 18th October at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between R.A.B.I. &
The , a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
23 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 8, 2019