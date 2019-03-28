Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Michael

Notice

Sandra Michael Notice
MICHAEL Sandra The family of
Sandra Michael,
wish to thank friends and neighbours for their caring and kind words, also for the lovely flowers they placed in the church.
Thanks also to the lovely nurses which attended Sandra.
Special thanks to Dr Robinson
and Dr Meredeth.
Thank you to J G Fielder & Son for efficient but caring funeral arrangements. Thank you so much
Rev Bronnie Broadhurst for a moving and comforting service at St Martin's Church, Hayton.
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.