|
|
|
MICHAEL Sandra The family of
Sandra Michael,
wish to thank friends and neighbours for their caring and kind words, also for the lovely flowers they placed in the church.
Thanks also to the lovely nurses which attended Sandra.
Special thanks to Dr Robinson
and Dr Meredeth.
Thank you to J G Fielder & Son for efficient but caring funeral arrangements. Thank you so much
Rev Bronnie Broadhurst for a moving and comforting service at St Martin's Church, Hayton.
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More