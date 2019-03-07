Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Sandra Michael

Sandra Michael Notice
MICHAEL Sandra Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd March 2019 aged 76 years.
Beloved sister of Greta, dear sister in law of Terry, much loved auntie to Nicholas & Michael and a fun loving great auntie to Alex & Robin.
Rest in peace dear Sandra.
Funeral service & interment to be held at St Martin's Church Hayton on Friday 15th March at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be given to the church, a plate is provided as you leave the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
