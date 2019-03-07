|
|
|
MICHAEL Sandra Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd March 2019 aged 76 years.
Beloved sister of Greta, dear sister in law of Terry, much loved auntie to Nicholas & Michael and a fun loving great auntie to Alex & Robin.
Rest in peace dear Sandra.
Funeral service & interment to be held at St Martin's Church Hayton on Friday 15th March at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be given to the church, a plate is provided as you leave the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
