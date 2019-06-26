|
FOXCROFT Ruby Doreen Ruby passed away peacefully
on 9th June 2019
at Northgate house care home.
Wife of the late Joseph,
mother of Anne and David. Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Grandmother-in-law,
Great Grandmother and friend to many. Funeral and Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary and
St Joseph's R.C Church Pocklington on Friday 5th July at 11.00 am followed by interment
at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The National Rheumatoid
Arthritis Society, a plate will
be provided at the service.
Enquires to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington
Tel 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
