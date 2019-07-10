Home

J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:30
Haltemprice Crematorium
Roy Harvey Notice
HARVEY ROY LOUIS Of Market Weighton
Formerly of Biggin Hill, Kent.
Passed away suddenly
on 30th June 2019 aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Dorothy,
father of June & Susan & grandfather to Emma.

Funeral service to be held at Haltemprice Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on July 10, 2019
