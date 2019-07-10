|
|
|
HARVEY ROY LOUIS Of Market Weighton
Formerly of Biggin Hill, Kent.
Passed away suddenly
on 30th June 2019 aged 85 years.
Loving husband to Dorothy,
father of June & Susan & grandfather to Emma.
Funeral service to be held at Haltemprice Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on July 10, 2019