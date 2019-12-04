Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Pocklington
NAYLOR Robert
(Bob) Peacefully in hospital on
26 November aged 82 years.

Much loved husband of Jill,
loving dad of Sue, Andrew
and the late Richard and
a much loved grandad.

Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Thursday 12 December
at 2pm followed by cremation
at York Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Guide Dogs for the Blind
and St Leonards Hospice.

Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
