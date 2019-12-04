Home

NAYLOR Robert
(Bob) Peacefully in hospital on
26 November aged 82 years.

Much loved husband of Jill,
loving dad of Sue, Andrew
and the late Richard and
a much loved grandad.

Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Thursday 12 December
at 2pm followed by cremation
at York Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Guide Dogs for the Blind
and St Leonards Hospice.

Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
