BRYAN Robert Arthur
(Bob) Passed away peacefully on
20th August 2019, aged 72 years.
A dearly loved dad, granddad, father in law, brother
& friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday
5th September at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 28, 2019