J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Phyllis Staveley Notice
STAVELEY Phyllis Evelyn Died peacefully on 27th July 2019 aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tony, dear mother of Janet &
mother in law of Adrian,
dear sister of Bill & treasured grandma of Bob, Claire & Patrick.
Special thanks to all the staff at Woldhaven for their loving care.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 13th August at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woldhaven Resident's Fund, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on July 31, 2019
