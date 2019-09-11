Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Philip Sykes Notice
SYKES PHILIP Dearly loved husband of Shirley, twin brother of Stanley also a dear father of Michael, Catherine and Andrew. A dear grandfather
and great grandfather.
Died in York hospital on
Friday 30th August, aged 92 years.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, YO25 3BL on Friday 27th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only but a plate will be provided in aid of the Stroke Association. Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Directors, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
