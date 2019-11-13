|
GRESHAM Patricia Anne
(Pat) Of Westwood House, North Dalton and former proprietor of
Penny Arcadia, the Ritz Cinema, Pocklington and the
Beverley Playhouse Cinema.
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 31st october 2019.
Wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Lindsey
and the late Maxwell,
treasured grandmother
of Connie and Isobel and
sadly missed sister of Maureen.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 6th December 2019
at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Macmillan Nurses
on the day of the service.
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors Ltd
Eastfield House, New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL.
Tel: 01377 252222
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019