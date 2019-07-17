|
Watson It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and cherished brother, Graham William Watson. He died peacefully with family by his side on the 9th of July 2019 following a long, hard fought battle with Huntington's Disease. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday 24th July at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, Driffield at 12.30pm. Afterwards the family will be hosting a celebration of Graham's life at The Feathers Hotel, Pocklington from 1.45pm onwards. In lieu of any flowers, the family would like to kindly ask you to make a donation to the Huntington Disease Association.
Published in Pocklington Post on July 17, 2019