|
|
|
Parker Nancy May
Formerly of Fangfoss Passed away peacefully at
Woldhaven Residential Home
on 30th August 2019,
aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Norman and
a much loved mum, nanna, nannie, mother in law and sister in law.
Funeral service and interment at St Martin's Church, Fangfoss on Thursday 19th September
at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woldhaven Residential Fund,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 4, 2019