Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:00
St Martin's Church
Fangfoss
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Parker

Notice Condolences

Nancy Parker Notice
Parker Nancy May
Formerly of Fangfoss Passed away peacefully at
Woldhaven Residential Home
on 30th August 2019,
aged 89 years.

Wife of the late Norman and
a much loved mum, nanna, nannie, mother in law and sister in law.

Funeral service and interment at St Martin's Church, Fangfoss on Thursday 19th September
at 1:00 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woldhaven Residential Fund,
a plate will be provided
at the service.

Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.