|
|
|
HUNTER Nancy
(née Smith) Peacefully in Wold Haven on
23rd August, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond, much loved mum of Pauline,
Sheila and Gerald, mother in law
of Brian and Nigel, nana of
Louise, Amy, Steven and Emma,
little nana of Jack and Ollie and great nana of Oscar and Iris.
Funeral service at St Giles Church, Burnby on Friday 6th September
at 11am followed by interment
at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Wold Haven Welfare Fund
and Dementia UK.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Directors, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 4, 2019