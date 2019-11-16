Home

BOYES Nancie Zaidie
(née Harrison) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
11th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Mum of Christine and David, mother in law of David and Eileen, grandma of Rachel, Gary, Charlotte and Chloe
and a loving great grandma.
Mum, you will always
be in our hearts.

Rest in peace.
Funeral service and interment to be held at St Edith's Church,
Bishop Wilton on
Friday 22nd November at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Edith's Church, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
