JOHNSON Molly Passed away peacefully on
14th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alf and a much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma, great great grandma & sister.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Monday 1st July at 2:20 pm.
For family and friends unable to attend the crematorium you are welcome to join Molly's family at Market Weighton Community Centre from 4:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, will be divided between Diabetes UK & Dementia UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
