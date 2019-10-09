Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Molly Gilks Notice
GILKS Molly Freda Mabel Formerly of Harrow, Middlesex.
Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, mum of Lesley & Malcolm, grandma of Samantha & Gareth and great grandma of Charlie.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday
16th October at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Woldhaven Residential Fund,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
