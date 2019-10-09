|
|
|
GILKS Molly Freda Mabel Formerly of Harrow, Middlesex.
Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, mum of Lesley & Malcolm, grandma of Samantha & Gareth and great grandma of Charlie.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday
16th October at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Woldhaven Residential Fund,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 9, 2019