J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church Pocklington
Michael Quinn
QUINN MICHAEL HUDSON
(MICK) Former Ambulance Station Officer Pocklington.
Passed away peacefully on
1st November 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Debbie,
father in law of Andrew,
loving granddad of
Samantha & Lee
and a dear brother of
Sean & the late Kevin.
Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church Pocklington on Wednesday 20th November
at 11:00 am, followed by committal at York Crematorium.
Donations if desired to be divided between The Yorkshire Air Ambulance & The R.N.L.I., a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
