Mary Simpson

Mary Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Mary Passed away peacefully at
York Hospital on 8 October 2019, aged 88 years.
A much loved mum, nana,
great nana and friend,
she will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Sancton on Thursday 24 October at 12.30pm followed by interment
in Sancton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
The Simpson family wish to thank the staff of York Hospital, Northgate House, Market Weighton and NCCN, Market Weighton for all their care and support over the last few years.
Enquiries to
Layton & Sons Funeral Directors,
4 Church Side, Market Weighton, Tel 01430 872468.
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
