Simpson Mary Passed away peacefully on
23rd May 2019 at
St Leonard's Hospice
aged 75 years.
A much loved wife, mum, sister, sister in law & auntie.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 6th June at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on May 29, 2019
