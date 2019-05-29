Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Mary Simpson Notice
Simpson Mary Passed away peacefully on
23rd May 2019 at
St Leonard's Hospice
aged 75 years.

A much loved wife, mum, sister, sister in law & auntie.

Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 6th June at 1:30 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on May 29, 2019
