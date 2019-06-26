|
|
|
Garside Martin Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at home on the 18th of June 2019,
aged 71 years.
A much loved dad to Samantha, Clare and Adam, grandpa to Lucy, Penny, Samuel, Henry, Tilly and best friend to Anne.
Funeral service to take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday the 4th of July at 3:30pm. Flowers and further enquiries may be forwarded to
GM Sharp Funeral Services,
27a New Street, Pocklington,
tel: 01759 302205, donations in lieu will be forwarded to
Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
Read More