Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Simpson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Margaret Peacefully at home in the arms
of her family following a short, bravely fought battle
against Cancer.
Beloved Wife of the late
David Michael, cherished Mum to Catherine, Elizabeth and David and treasured Grandma to Thomas, Hannah, Ronnie, Alfie and Evie.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Shiptonthorpe on Friday 22 November at 12 noon followed by interment at Shiptonthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations to St Leonard's Hospice at Home, Marie Curie and
Hull Animal Welfare Trust.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -