SIMPSON Margaret Peacefully at home in the arms
of her family following a short, bravely fought battle
against Cancer.
Beloved Wife of the late
David Michael, cherished Mum to Catherine, Elizabeth and David and treasured Grandma to Thomas, Hannah, Ronnie, Alfie and Evie.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Shiptonthorpe on Friday 22 November at 12 noon followed by interment at Shiptonthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations to St Leonard's Hospice at Home, Marie Curie and
Hull Animal Welfare Trust.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019