HARTNETT Louise Passed away peacefully at home on 18th June 2019 aged 77 years.
A much loved mum, granny
& friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Mary's R C Church Market Weighton on Friday 28th June
at 12 noon followed by interment at Market Weighton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
