Brian Mills
2 Church Rd.
York, North Yorkshire YO41 1AA
01759 373015
BARBOUR Lillias
(Lily) Sadly passed away on October 24th 2019 at The Beaumont Care Home, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
mum to John and Carol, loving mother in law to Judy and Steve.
Loving gran to Ashleigh, Kelsey, Jordan and Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at Stamford Bridge Methodist Church on November 13th 2019
at 1:00pm followed by committal
at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, in memory of Lillias will go to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries to
Bryan Mills Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
