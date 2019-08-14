Home

POWERED BY

Services
G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
Pocklington Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Pearson

Notice Condolences

Leslie Pearson Notice
PEARSON Leslie Peacefully in hospital on
6 August 2019 aged 84 years.
Dearest husband of Wendy,
dear dad of Carol, John and Andrew, much loved by
all his grandchildren
and a dear father in law,
brother, brother in law, uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
Funeral service at
Pocklington Methodist Church
on Friday 16 August at 2pm.
No flowers please,
donations to be shared between
Prostate Cancer and the
Methodist Church.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Pocklington, Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.