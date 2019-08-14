|
PEARSON Leslie Peacefully in hospital on
6 August 2019 aged 84 years.
Dearest husband of Wendy,
dear dad of Carol, John and Andrew, much loved by
all his grandchildren
and a dear father in law,
brother, brother in law, uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
Funeral service at
Pocklington Methodist Church
on Friday 16 August at 2pm.
No flowers please,
donations to be shared between
Prostate Cancer and the
Methodist Church.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Pocklington, Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 14, 2019