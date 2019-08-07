|
|
|
TOWNLEY Revd. Kenneth Peacefully on 24 July 2019
in hospital after a short illness
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Dorothy,
much loved Dad of Helen & Dave
and Simon & Sally
and a loving Grandad of
Daniel, Matthew, Will and Thea.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at St Catherine's Church, Barmby Moor on
Monday 12 August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between the Mothers Union and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Services, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 7, 2019