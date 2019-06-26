Home

G Collins & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (White Notley, Witham)
4 The Street
Witham, Essex CM8 1RH
01376 583750
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30
Three Counties Crematorium
June King Notice
KING June Beryl
(née Shaak) Suddenly passed away at
Basildon Hospital on
12th June 2019, aged 91 years.
Widow of the late Ron King.
Greatly missed by son Ian
and daughter in law Judith
and her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Three Counties Crematorium
on Monday 1st July 2019
at 10.30am.
Everyone welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Essex Sight can be left
in the offertory box.

All enquiries to
G Collins Funeral Directors,
4 The Street, White Notley,
Essex CM8 1RH
Tel: 01376 583750
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
