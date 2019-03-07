|
|
|
WILSON Julia Ann Passed away peacefully
at home on 24th February 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin
and a much loved mum, nana
& great nana.
Funeral service to be held at Market Weighton Methodist Church on Tuesday 12th March
at 2:30 pm followed by interment at Market Weighton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in in lieu if desired
to MIND, a plate will be
provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More