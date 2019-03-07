Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Wilson

Notice Condolences

Julia Wilson Notice
WILSON Julia Ann Passed away peacefully
at home on 24th February 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin
and a much loved mum, nana
& great nana.
Funeral service to be held at Market Weighton Methodist Church on Tuesday 12th March
at 2:30 pm followed by interment at Market Weighton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in in lieu if desired
to MIND, a plate will be
provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.