J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:00
Pocklington Methodist Chapel
Joyce Ibbott Notice
IBBOTT Joyce Helen (Helen) Of Pocklington.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife to Trevor,
loving mother to Debbie & John and much loved grandmother
of Matthew & Lisa.
Funeral service to be held at Pocklington Methodist Chapel on Friday 11th October at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation
at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to be divided between
Alzheimer's UK
& Save the Children,
a plate is provided as
you leave the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
