IBBOTT Joyce Helen (Helen) Of Pocklington.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife to Trevor,
loving mother to Debbie & John and much loved grandmother
of Matthew & Lisa.
Funeral service to be held at Pocklington Methodist Chapel on Friday 11th October at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation
at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to be divided between
Alzheimer's UK
& Save the Children,
a plate is provided as
you leave the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 25, 2019