|
|
|
GOOD John William Of Holme on Spalding Moor
Died suddenly on
28th October 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Greta, father to Jason & Nicola & a loving grandfather & great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Market Weighton on Thursday 7th November at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Marie Curie, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 6, 2019