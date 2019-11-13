|
LEES JANET LILIAN Passed away peacefully on 7th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
A much loved mum, granny,
great granny & sister.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington, on Monday 18th November at 1:30pm followed by interment at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, a plate will
be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019