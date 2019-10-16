Home

Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services (York)
Dilston House, 65 Lawrence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO10 3BU
01904 593096
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00
St John The Evangelist Church
Buttercrambe
Ian Dykes Notice
Dykes Ian Timothy
(Tim) Sadly passed away in
York Hospital surrounded by family on September 25th 2019,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Sally and much loved by sons Richard and Robin, brothers Chris and the late Martin.
Adored by all his grandchildren Harry, Ella, Theo and Stephanie
and a great friend to many.
Funeral service to place on Thursday 31st October 2019 at
12 noon at St John The Evangelist Church, Buttercrambe.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to charities can made on the day or all enquiries to Funeral Directors Rowley & Sons 01904 593096
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
